Kebbi Rep Member dumps PDP, Rejoins APC

A Member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency, Bello Yakubu , Rilisco, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party PDP and rejoined the All Progressives Congress APC.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to Kebbi state governor, Yahaya Sarki revealed that the lawmaker said his decision was informed by his desire to join forces with Governor Atiku Bagudu to take the State to greater heights.

Yakubu Relisco was among the members of the APC in Kebbi state that earlier dumped the party for the PDP alongside other APC members.

The lawmaker said that returning to the APC is returning to his original party and home.

He said he is impressed with the current development witnessed in the State under the leadership of Governor Atiku Bagudu.

He also called on his colleague who left the party to returned and join hands with the APC to participate in building the state in, particular and Nigeria as whole.