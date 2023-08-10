The National and State Assembly elections petition tribunal in Kano has nullified the election of Mukhtar Yerima, a member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Chima held that Yerima was not qualified, having forged his primary school certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mukhtar Yerima was declared as the winner of the February 18 election under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) after defeating Hafizu Kawu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former member of the House of Representatives, Hafizu Kawu, petitioned the tribunal, challenging the legitimacy of Yerima’s victory on the basis of a fake certificate.

The tribunal therefore held that the NNPP had no candidate in the election and that all the votes that were cast for Yerima were wasted votes.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, the three-panel justice upheld Kawu’s petition and nullified the sitting NNPP member’s election.

It thereafter directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Yerima.

It also held that the said primary school, Hausawa Primary School, has disowned the certificate rendered by the sacked lawmaker.