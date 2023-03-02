Kano State Police Command has detained Aliyu Madaki, a member-elect representing Dala Federal Constituency on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa confirmed the invitation of Madaki to TVC.

Aliyu Madaki honoured a police invitation on Wednesday after his photograph brandishing a pump-action rifle went viral on social media during a homecoming rally of the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Police spokesman stated that Aliyu Madaki is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department and the investigation is ongoing.

Madaki is the house of representatives member-elect for Dala federal constituency of Kano.

The development comes days after Alhassan Doguwa, majority leader of the house of representatives, was arrested by the police for his alleged role in attacks in Kano state during the general election.

He was charged to court on Wednesday, and remanded in prison over alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance.