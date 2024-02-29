The Niger state police command has paraded four suspects carrying 295 rounds of live ammunition contracted by an individual in the Mangu area of Plateau state for nefarious purposes.

According to authorities, the ammo was wrapped in sacks and stashed in a poultry farm in Sabon Wuse, Tafa Local Council, Niger State.

During interrogation, the principal suspect, Nuhu Abdullahi, admitted that his elder brother, Ibrahim Abdullahi, in the Mangu region of Plateau State, sent him a sum of two hundred and ninety-five thousand naira to purchase rifles and ammunition for nefarious operations in Mangu.

Advertisement

The police also paraded 5 other suspects for vandalisation of rail tracks and slippers.

The commissioner of police said the military component at Sarkin-Pawa intercepted, arrested and handed over to the Police Division at Sarkin-Pawa, a DAF truck vehicle with Reg. No. KTN 246 YZ along Katarma bridge Sarkin-Pawa/Kaduna road, loaded with railway tracks/slippers suspected to have been vandalized from railway site.

Other suspects paraded were involved in kidnapping, theft and sales of marijuana.

The exhibits recovered are :

-295 rounds of live ammunition of AK-47 rifle

-One AK-47 rifle

-One locally-made AK-47 rifle

-One locally-made pistol

-Large quantity of railway tracks

-One knife

-23 wraps of suspected Indian hemp and charms