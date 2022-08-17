Police parade five suspects for pipeline vandalism in Bayelsa

The police in Yenagoa, Bayelsa have paraded five suspects for allegedly bombing a Crude oil carrying vessel and an oil installation along the Nembe creeks recently.

The suspects were said to have used improvised explosive devices to carry out two separate attacks on a Crude oil delivery pipeline at Obama Tekere River and a Trunkline at Etiama in Nembe Local Government Area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butswat, the command’s Anti kidnapping Unit was ordered into a deliberate search for the criminals after a public confirmation of the two attacks carried out recently.

The command also reiterated its commitment to rid the state of criminal elements such as kidnappers and pipeline vandals from society.

While investigations are still ongoing, the public has been assured of the eventual prosecution of the suspects in court.