France President Emmanuel Macron and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet have inaugurated the Olympic and Paralympic Village alongside Olympic champions Marie-José Pérec and Brahim Asloum.

Following the inauguration ceremony today, Thursday, 29 February, the world’s greatest athletes are now set to enter its boulevards, buildings and bedrooms on 12 July ahead of the Olympic Games (26 July – 11 August) and the Paralympic Games (28 August – 8 September).

Around 15,000 athletes from around the world will stay in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village, which is conveniently located on the banks of the River Seine between Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and the Île Saint-Denis, in the north of the French capital, a short distance from the Stade de France.

The Athletes’ Village is centred around five residential areas and will provide all the necessary services for athletes competing at the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.