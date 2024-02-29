The longest-serving Senate leader in U.S history Mitch McConnell, has announced he will step down from his post as the Republican minority leader in November.

McConnell announced his decision to resign from Senate leadership in a speech on the chamber’s floor on Wednesday.

He said he would remain in Congress to serve out the rest of his term as the senior senator from Kentucky, until early 2027.

McConnell, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984, has long been seen as a shrewd legislator who for decades commanded the unwavering support of his allies.

McConnell, who turned 82 last week, has also faced repeated questions about his health and fitness for office after suffering a serious fall last year that sent him to hospital and resulted in a lengthy absence from Capitol Hill.

McConnell’s departure from Senate leadership sets the stage for a leadership battle on Capitol Hill, with several fellow Republicans expected to put their names forward to replace him. Possible successors include John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming.