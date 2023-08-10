The battle for lawful custody of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele will resume today, Thursday at the Federal High Court in Lagos following two fresh applications by both the top banker and the Federal Government.

The first application – filed by the government on August 3 – is seeking leave to appeal against the order of vacation judge Justice Nicholas Oweibo which granted Mr Emefiele bail.

The second – filed by the defendant on August 8 – is asking the court to stop the Federal Government from further prosecuting him on the charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition or any other charge.

The government also wants the court to stay execution of the order remanding Mr Emefiele in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and to make an order remanding him instead in the custody of the DSS.

Vacation judge, Justice Oweibo, had on July 25, admitted Mr Emefiele to a N20million bail on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

But the DSS rearrested the embattled bank chief after fighting off correctional officials on the court’s premises.