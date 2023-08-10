Justice Nicholas oweibo has adjourned to next Tuesday to hear the application of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

He is seeking to quash the criminal charges of alleged illegal gun and ammunition possession brought against him by the federal government.

According to The defense lead counsel. Joseph Daodu SAN, the charge is in “brazen disobedience” of the subsisting orders of the court granting the defendant bail on July 25 and ordering his transfer from the facility of the department of state security to the Nigeria correctional service.

But the DSS after fighting correctional officer in the court premises, rearrested the defendant same day.

The federal government through the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federal ministry of justice, Nkiru Jones-Nebo, is now seeking leave of court to appeal against that order.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, both counsel made arguments on whose application should be heard first. But Justice oweibo overruled the federal government, saying that even though its application was ripe for hearing, it would hear that of the defendant first.

Further hearing is fixed for August 15.