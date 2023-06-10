The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer Mr Peter Afunanya urged the public, particularly the Media, to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning the matter.

PRESS RELEASE

EMEFIELE, NOW IN DSS CUSTODY

The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.

Peter Afunanya PhD fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

10th June, 2023