PRESS RELEASE
EMEFIELE, NOW IN DSS CUSTODY
The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.
The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.
Peter Afunanya PhD fsi
Public Relations Officer
Department of State Services
National Headquarters
Abuja
10th June, 2023
