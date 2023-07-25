Former governor of the Central Bank, Governor Godwin Emefiele is back in the custody of the department of state security.

This was after a more than three hour standoff between DSS officials and operatives of the Nigeria correctional service over who should take custody of the defendant

Mr emefiele is standing trial on two counts of alleged illegal gun possession which he pleaded not guilty to

Officials of both sister agencies also exchanged in fisticuffs.

DSS operatives roughed up a Prisons Commander, tore his buttons and hauled him out of the court premises.

The Commander was trying to comply with the order of Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who granted Mr Emefiele bail and remanded him in the custody of the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the satisfaction of his bail.

But the DSS operatives insisted that they had orders to take Emefiele notwithstanding the court order.

Earlier, armed Prisons officials reinforced to carry out the court order.

But DSS operatives, who are also here in their numbers, blocked the court gates with their vehicles, preventing the Prisons officials from driving out.

Eventually, the corrections officers bowed to the pressure and left the court premises, leaving the DSS operatives to rearrest Mr emefiele.