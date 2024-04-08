Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court has remanded the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Emefiele will stay in EFCC’s custody until Thursday when the court will rule on the bail application filed by his counsel.

The former CBN Governor had pleaded not guilty to the 23 count charge brought against him by the EFCC covering his time in office.

The second defendant, Henry Osioma, also pleaded not guilty to the three count charge against him with the Court however remanding him in Ikoyi Correctional facility.