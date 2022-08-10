Court remands cultist, Rasheed Oko-Ilu, in prison Custody

A notorious cultist in Ede, Rasheed Hammed popularly known as Oko-Ilu has been remanded in Ilesa Correctional facility.

Magistrate Segun Ayilara made the pronouncement when the suspect was brought before his court in Osogbo.

Rasheed Hammed, Popularly called Oko-Ilu had been declared wanted by the Police since March this year.

He was arrested on Saturday last week in a hotel and had since been in Police custody.

On Wednesday, Oko-Ilu was brought to court by these heavily armed security operatives for arraignment.

Magistrate Segun Ayilara says he lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case due to capital offences leveled against the suspect which include murder, felony, and conspiracy as contained in the charge sheet.

The magistrate ordered that he be remanded at Ilesa Correctional facility till the 7th of October.

Counsel to the suspect addressed journalists.

The State Commissioner of Police Olawale Olokode had promised to ensure justice takes it course after Police investigations.