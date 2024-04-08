Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele has arrived at the lagos State special offences Court sitting in Ikeja for his arraignment over alleged abuse of office and allocation of billions of United States dollars.Mr Emefiele alongside his co-defendant, one Henry Isioma Omole, will be arraigned on fresh 26-counts before Justice Rahman Oshodi, this morning.

The charge, marked ID/23787c/2024, is dated April 3, 2024

EFCC alleged that Emefiele committed abuse of office between 2022 and 2023, in Lagos, of abuse of office.

The Commission also alleged that Mr Emefiele “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”