A Kano state high court has fixed April 17, 2024 for the arraignment of former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat Ganduje over alleged corruption and illegal sale of public property.

Abdullahi Ganduje, who is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing at least 8-count charges filed against him by the Kano State government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Mr Ganduje and Mrs Hafsat, along with six other defendants would be arraigned on charges bordering on bribery , misappropriation of public finds and diversion of $413,000 United States Dollars and N1.38 billion Naira.

According to court documents, other defendants in the lawsuit include Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

Kano State Government in the criminal suit filed against the 8 respondents said it has assembled 15 witnesses.

The matter fixed for 17th April 2024 is before Justice Usman Na’aba of the State High Court.