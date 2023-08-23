The scheduled arraignment of the suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele and an employee of CBN Saadatu Yaro has been stalled for the second time.

The arraignment which was adjourned till today is not listed on the cause list.

Tvcnews gathered that Mr Emefiele is trying to enter a plea agreement with the federal government.

The adjournment is on the instance of Mr Emefiele to enable both parties to come to terms of the agreement.

Mr Emefiele alongside Saadatu Yaro is facing a 20-count charge of illegal procurement of over 98 vehicles and Armoured buses to the tune of N9.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Justice Edward Okpe of the FCT High has struck out the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by George Emefiele and Okanta brothers of the suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele.

The applicant had approached the court for an order stopping the Federal government or any of its agencies from arresting them in connection to the investigation of the suspended CBN governor.

At the resumed sitting the applicants filed a notice of discontinuance in the suit and against the respondents.

Counsel to the DSS, David Awo prayed the court to dismiss and not strike out the suit as parties have joined issues.

On her part, the director of civil litigation of the ministry of Justice also prayed the court to dismiss and not strike suit.

She also prayed the court to award a cost of N2 million against the respondents in line with orders 24 rule 1 of the FCT high court civil procedure rules.

Justice Ekpo held that the court has the discretion to strike out any suit, sought to be discontinued.

He subsequently struck out the suit.