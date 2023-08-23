Justice Edward Okpe of the FCT High Court has struck out the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by George Emefiele and Okanta brothers of the suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele.

The applicant had approached the court for an order stopping the Federal government or any of its agencies from arresting them in connection to the investigation of the suspended CBN governor.

At the resumed sitting the applicants filed a notice of discontinuance in the suit and against the respondents.

Counsel to the DSS, David Awo prayed the court to dismiss and not strike out the suit as parties have joined issues.

On her part, the director of civil litigation of the ministry of Justice also prayed the court to dismiss and not strike suit.

She also prayed the court to award a cost of N2 million against the respondents in line with orders 24 rule 1 of the FCT high court civil procedure rules.

Justice Ekpo held that the court has the discretion to strike out any suit, sought to be discontinued.

He subsequently struck out the suit