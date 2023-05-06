As the United Kingdom Court sentenced Mr Ike Ekweremadu, his wife and a doctor to different years in prison, back in Nigeria, a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu state has struck out a suit seeking to declare the Senator’s seat vacant.

Ogechukwu Oyema, an aspirant of the Peoples Democractic Party filed a petition asking the court to declare Senator Ekweremadu’s seat vacant for his absence from performing his constitutional Duty as the senator representing Enugu Western senatorial District.

Days after the senator representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Ekweremadu and wife were arrested by Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom for alleged organ harvesting.

The presiding judge in about two hours judgment wrote that the Plaintiff’s suit was effected since he claimed that he had

Locus to initiate the petition but if not, the three-month window provided to initiate the pre-action notice in the Senate before filing a set and then that in light that he came second in the

primaries in his originating surmon.

Reacting to the Judgment, the plaintiff explained why he refused to initiate the pre-action notice at the senate for want of time.

Mr Onyema promised to appeal the Judgment observe that though his appeal may be an academic exercise but insists that the right of the Enugu west senatorial Zone to be represented at the Senate should not be jeopardised.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu being the senator for Enugu West Senatorial District was recently convicted under the United Kingdom modern slavery act 2015 and has been sentenced alongside his wife and their Doctor.