Another batch of 132 Nigerian evacuees from Sudan are set to arrive Abuja aboard Tarco airline.
The evacuees who are comprised of 124 Adults and 7 Infants, left the Port Sudan International Airport today at 7:20am local time and arrived at Juba (JUB) at about 10:00am local time.
They had a stop over of about 1 hour in Juba
* JUB to ABV = 03:30 min
Total = 7hrs 30min
The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 1:30pm to 2pm Nigerian time, but the flight has not arrived as at the time of filing this report at about 2:30pm.
Leave a Reply