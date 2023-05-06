Another batch of 132 Nigerian evacuees from Sudan are set to arrive Abuja aboard Tarco airline.

The evacuees who are comprised of 124 Adults and 7 Infants, left the Port Sudan International Airport today at 7:20am local time and arrived at Juba (JUB) at about 10:00am local time.

They had a stop over of about 1 hour in Juba

* JUB to ABV = 03:30 min

Total = 7hrs 30min

The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 1:30pm to 2pm Nigerian time, but the flight has not arrived as at the time of filing this report at about 2:30pm.