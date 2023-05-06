President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria considering the turnout of voters and the generally peaceful atmosphere under which it took place.

He added that the country learnt lessons which would make subsequent polls even better.

The President stated this in London while addressing his colleagues at the Commonwealth Leaders Summit as part of the major events leading to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Commonwealth.

The theme of the event focused on the future of the Commonwealth as a body and the role of the Youth.

According to the President, the elections saw a remarkable turnout of voters and proof that Nigeria’s democracy is maturing despite some pockets of violence.

While thanking the Commonwealth for sending a team to witness the conduct of the elections, he noted that the elections were generally free and fair, and the mood of the Nation after the announcement of the winners so far shows that democracy in Nigeria is maturing and can only get better.

He announced that Nigeria would also host the Commonwealth Youth and Students Summit for African Region, with the theme, ‘Making Change Happen’ in Abuja from May 9-11, this year.