The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, has expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and the conduct of INEC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Despite a late start in some areas, many citizens in the North West state are happy with the peaceful conduct of the polls.

From Dutse, the TVC Crew took a journey to Babura, the country home of the State Governor, Muhammad Badaru.

In Jahun, late arrival of Electoral officers characterised the exercise as voters waited anxiously to cast their ballots.

There was a large turnout of voters in Babura, with men and women lining up to exercise their civic responsibility.

At 11.40 a.m, the Governor arrived his polling unit at Babura Central Primary School, consisting of five polling units.

He voted about three minutes after he was accredited by BVAS.

In an interview with newsmen, the Governor commended INEC for a job well done but worried about the inadequacies of BVAS in some areas.