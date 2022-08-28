Jigawa GDP rises to N2.26 trillion in 7 years – Badaru

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar said his seven years administration in the state has culminated in the increase of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from N1.1 trillion to N2.26 trillion, representing over 100 percent.

The governor made the disclosure in a statement in Dutse as part of the state’s 31 years anniversary.

“The governor met the state’s GDP at N1.1 trillion in 2015. Now according to the National Bureau of Statistics, the present GDP of the state is N2.26 trillion”.

The governor expressed his satisfaction at how the state has significantly and progressively transformed in all sectors of human endeavours.

The statement further stated that the development achieved in the areas of economic and social development have witnessed significant and positive transformation, particularly in Agriculture, Water and Sanitation, Commerce and Industry and many other fields of human endeavour.

Governor Abubakar maintained that “Our government has worked assiduously to sustain the tempo of ongoing transformations, particularly.”

as regards the provision of infrastructure for economic development, sustained human capital development and most importantly, the pursuit of agricultural transformation as means of diversifying the state’s economy and a means of sustainable livelihoods for the people”.

He applauded the contribution made by the past military administrators and civilian governors and acknowledged fatherly advice and guidance from the traditional leaders in the development of the state.

