Election is still holding in Ganaja area of Lokoja as collation of results is yet to commence at the designated centre.

TVC news correspondent Theophilus Elamah reports that 9 polling units within Ganaja area are still holding elections since it didn’t hold yesterday while only 2 local governments have submitted their results so far.

TVC News gathered that the Kogi INEC Head of Voters Education and Publicity, Alhaji Haliru Sule, explained that voting in those polling units was shifted to today, Sunday because officials of the commission could not hold elections there on Saturday.

He submitted that the commission had logistics issues and so fixing the presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday for today became paramount.

As at the time of filing this report, results are being awaited from the nine polling units.

Also in Cross River, The electoral body has extended voting in the presidential and national assembly elections to Sunday.

Anthonia Nwobi, head of voter education and publicity in the state, said elections could not take place in some areas on Saturday.

“The extension to Sunday was for the exercise to hold in polling units and wards in Cross River that election did not take place, including Bakassi Local Government Area, Dayspring 1 and 2 as well as Qua Island,”

Meanwhile, A day after Saturday’s Presidential and National assembly elections and voting is still ongoing in some parts of Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

While monitoring the electoral process, our correspondent in Kaduna state , Sarah Ayeku said most of the voters stayed at the polling unit overnight because there were issues with the BVAS machine.