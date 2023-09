Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday inspected some ongoing projects in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The projects inspected include the GRA Third Extension Road; Omisanjana-Sije- Ajebandele Road; Agric Olope Market; among others.

Other places visited include the State House of Assembly Complex and the Oja Oba market area.

The Governor expressed satisfaction by the progress recorded on the ongoing projects as well as the quality of work done.