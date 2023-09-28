The Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), Ekiti State has engaged other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State on a 2-day workshop with a focus on Ekiti Service delivery and performance measurement.

The workshop, which started on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, revolves round Ekiti Performance, Assessment and Improvement Report (EKPAIR) with the theme “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.”

Advertisement

Speaking on the essence of the workshop, the special adviser, OTSD, Ekiti State, Dr John Moyo Ekundayo said all MDAs in the state are gathered to access EKPAIR geared towards achieving the six strategic actionable pillars of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration.

He said Governor Oyebanji has instructed all MDAs to ensure endorsement of their workplans by OTSD before their activities could be included in the proposed budget for 2024 as Ekiti State Government will be operating zero-based budgeting come 2024.

According to him, the MDAs include Ministry of regional development, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Youth development, Ministry of capital development and training, among others.

Advertisement

Dr Ekundayo added that the Ministries are engaged to access the level of the Ekiti State in executing the intervention of government by measuring performance of the Agencies based on merits.

In his words, “EKPAIR report is all about knowing where the MDAs are and what are the opportunities that are existing for improvement in service delivery and we will also measure performance.

“All the ministries are engaged here to access the level of Ekiti State in executing the intervention of government and what the opportunities we are to improve on then, we can begin to think about measuring performance of the Agencies based on merits.

Advertisement

“The major aspect of this EKPAIR is the employment of the Public service assessment and improvement model (PSAI Model) which was initially used in USA and now adopted in over 60 countries globally.

“We will be applying this in Ekiti State, the first in the federation that will be using this kind of assessment to assess our Organisations, MDAs, how they are performing, what we need to do to support perhaps on leadership, structuring, workforce restructuring, strategic planning, all are in PSAI model.

“What are the programmes and processes we have to impact the citizenry, constituents, beneficiaries, all these are what we consider in this workshop so that we ensure that Ekiti state is performing well and better every year.”

Advertisement

During an interview session with one of the Facilitators from Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Adeyemi Oyedeji said the programme is based on the performance and improvement of the report model of Ekiti State.

Adeyemi emphasized on the importance of the public service statewide, their performance, assessment program, where selected public servants who are champions in their respective 6 strategic actionable pillars of the present administration are engaged for training and assessment.

The facilitator added that the essence of the programme is to enable the participants to have key performing elements that will strive the implementation of programmes and projects in their respective sectors.

Advertisement

He expressed optimism that effective implementation of Programmes and projects will be achieved in the state after the training.