The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has unveiled a Service Charter that would effectively and transparently review and score government performance through the Ministry’s actions.

The Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq in unveiling the Service Charter, stated that the document will guide the Ministry’s engagement with its clients, who are the most vulnerable in society.

According to the Minister, the tool serves as a compendium that provides an overview of the Ministry, the charter’s purposes and objectives, and the complaint/grievance resolution methods.

She stated that main purpose of having a Charter is to define the service experience that the client will have with the organisation and the responsibilities of both the Ministry and the client.

To this end, the revised edition of the service charter has been put together in order to ensure that the Ministry is service compliant in the discharge of its duties and responsibilities to the general public”.

It also highlights the activities of the Departments and Units including the Clusters of the National Social Investment Programme with their functions, obligations and stakeholder’s participation.

The Minister also recognised some outstanding staff of the Ministry based on the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, 2021-2025 which is to reward service and encourage hard work.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo said the reward and recognition ceremony was to ensure that performance is rewarded.

He commended the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan for championing the cause of effective service delivery.

National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli said the Service Charter is a document that expresses commitment on how an organisation should set, respect and properly lay down standards of how services should be rendered.

According to her, the Service Charter tool engages both the service providers and the service takers.