In order to improve in its programme design and implementation, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has flagged off a National review workshop for its independent monitors in Abuja.

The National Social Investment Programme, under the Ministry of humanitarian affairs is project of the ministry aimed at poverty reduction in the country

The Ministry, in order to maximise the impact of the programme, introduced independent monitors as part of its monitoring and evaluation process.

Some of the Independent Monitors gathered in a hall for the review workshop.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs says the workshop became necessary in order to gather all their field experiences and apply such for future designs

This also signifies the end of the engagement of these Independent Monitors

The Independent Monitors were also recognised for their contributions and issued a certificate

About 200 independent monitors participated in the review workshop