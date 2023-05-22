The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has arrived Gusau the capital of Zamfara State for a two day official visit.

The aircraft conveying the minister and her entourage touched the ground at about 11:15am at the Nigerian Air force air wing, Gusau

The minster is expected to Commission projects executed by the Buhari’s administration in Zamfara state

Projects to be commissioned by the minister on Monday includes National Housing Programme, at Kuraje Area in Bungudu Local Government, SDG’s Projects at Federal Government Girls Collage, FGGC Gusau and Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC at Unguwar Dallatu in Gusau Local Government area.

The Minister is also expected to Commission Federal Secretariat Complex and also inspect and Commission SDG’s Projects at the Federal University all in Gusau, the state Capital

On arrival in Gusau, the minister’s point of call is the palace of the Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness, Ibrahim Bello to seek is royal blessings and guidance.

Sadiya Faruk Umar an indegene of Zurmi Local Government area of Zamfara State was appointment Minister by President Muhammadu Bihari when he appointment minister’s shortly after his re-election in 2019.