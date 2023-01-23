President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to arrive Lagos today 23rd of January at 1.30pm on a 2 day working visit to the state.

This is after his trip to the All Progressives Congress campaign rally in Bauchi State.

Presidential Buhari will arrive the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport, where he would be received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some top dignitaries.

There will be a short welcome ceremony at the Airport, including cultural display, presentation of bouquet and inspection of guard of honour by Mr President.

Projects that will be inspected, inaugurated and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari comprise:

The Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill at Imota.

The 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

The Lagos Blue Line rail project.

The 2-day trip will also include a private sector project commissioning.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos is tagged ‘’A Festival of Project Commissioning’’.

Tvc News Senior correspondent, Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi who is at the Lekki Deep Seaport reports that all is set amid water tight security for the president’s arrival for the inauguration of the largest Deep Seaport in Africa.

The phase 1 of the multipurpose port covers an area of 50 hectares, with two container berths and total capacity of 1.2 million TEUs annually.