Ondo State Government is determined to engage civil servants in execution and implementation of projects in the face of paucity of funds.

This came to the fore at a workshop for of selected ministries, departments and agencies in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

This set the tone for the prioritisation workshop for selected ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs in Ondo state.

The workshop, which is designed to build capacity of workers in the state, is in line with the Redeemed Agenda of the administration, right from the Transition Strategy and Implementation Committee.

Declaring the workshop open, the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said there is the need to engage civil servants in projects implementation and execution.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters, Dare Aragbaye, the Governor said it is evident that the State needs to prioritise and streamline implementation of its projects, in the face of paucity of funds.

Mr. Aragbaye stated that this is another wake-up call to explain that your approach to project delivery is no longer hidden. It is now being monitored and evaluated to determine where we have gaps.

MDAs will now have specific key performance indicators upon which they will be monitored and evaluated.

Also speaking, the state Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele said government needs to engage civil servants in projects execution, in order not to leave projects abandoned.

The Director General of Project Implementation Committee, Babajide Akeredolu tasked participants not to see the workshop as a jamboree.

Meanwhile, The Ondo State Bureau of Public Procurement (OSBPP), Governor’s Office, Alagbaka Akure, organised a two-day training course for procurement officers in Ondo State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

In his remarks at the event, the Director General, Mr Tolutope Fadahunsi, urged attendees to adopt the Ondo State Government’s public procurement methods based on due process and transparency.

The theme of the workshop held at Mydas Hotel and Resort, Owo, is “Leading Procurement Strategy: Driving Value Through Global Best Practices”.

Fadahunsi stated at the end of the two-day training course on Thursday that procurement is the most important activity of the government and must be handled effectively in compliance with government rules.

He stated that the State Bureau of Public Procurement will expect all players in the Ondo State procurement value chain to work with a new attitude that supports due diligence as captured in the procurement process for both tangible and intangible projects in Ondo State.