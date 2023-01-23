Fresh internal crisis is now brewing in Adamawa State Chapter of All Progressives Congress following the suspension of the State Organising secretary of the party, Mustapha Ribadu, by some executive members in his ward, Yola South local government protesting his alleged Anti- Party activities.

Meanwhile, the ward party chairman, Hamidu Jika Shago who spoke for other Exco members distanced themselves from the purported suspension.

The chairman in a letter to the acting chairman of APC, Samaila Tadawus, said he was neither aware of the action nor participated, saying that the purported suspension was akin to child’s play as it contravenes the party’s statutes on disciplinary action.

According to him, the suspension contravenes articles 21.3 and 27 of the party’s constitution which he said stipulate the actions that must be observed before a member could be suspended.

He listed the actions to include the approval of the venue by the party leadership, letter of query to the erring member and right of fair hearing.

Meanwhile, sixteen members of Bako Ward Working Committee, Yola South said that Mustapha Ribadu remain suspended for alleged anti-party activities, gross abuse of office and tempering and hindering with the party’s internal democracy ranging from Ward, LGA and state levels.

They opined that they are very conscious of the responsibility and expectations placed on their committee’s shoulder by the party faithful and it determine to ensure that party’s supremacy and discipline take rightful place in the day-to-day running of its affairs.

Consequently, and in compliance with the relevant provisions of the party’s Constitution herein cited that, the 16 members of the working committee have adopted and approved the suspension of the aforementioned person from the party (APC) for six months with immediate to serve as deterrent to other erring members and at the same time ensure probity by party officials while discharging their official functions.

The suspended Organising secretary is the immediate brother to Malam Nuhu Ribadu who dragged the party gubernatorial candidate to court before he was pressurized by the party leader to withdraw his court case.

Yola South is the constituency of the APC Gubernatorial candidate, Aishatu Binani and Malam Nuhu Ribadu who have been battling hard for the soul of the party.