The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has commenced moves to resolve all crisis and differences within the party in Benue State.

This was the outcome of the reconciliation meeting Chaired by the Deputy National Secretary of the APC Festus Fuanter at the Government House Makurdi.

A closed door session of the reconciliation meeting championed by the National Working Committee of the APC.

This is one of the initiatives to resolve internal rifts among stakeholders.

Leader of the reconciliation team Festus Fuanter is optimistic that the deliberations and outcomes of the meeting will usher in a new dawn within the APC in Benue state, and urged members to work together as a family.

Benue state Governor Hyacinth Alia says the meeting has put to rest all anxieties within the party in the state.

However, in a twist of event, the peace brokered by the APC National working committee is shacky as the state Party chairman, Austin Agada, has been suspended by his ward exco.

In a reaction to his suspension, Austin Agada says he is still the Chairman of the Party in the state.

The effort of the National Working Committee of the APC seems to have become futile as it appears as of the crisis has continued to escalate.