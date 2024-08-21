The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has sacked Benue state chairman, Augustine Agada and other members of the State Working Committee.

The NWC-led by it’s National Chairman, Abdulahi Ganduje announced the dissolution of the state exco.

In it’s place, National Working Committee inaugurated a-seven man caretaker committee at the party’s National Secretariat which will pilot the affairs of the party for six months.

The members of the Caretaker Committee ar: Benjamin Omale (Chairman), Ben Angwe (Secretary), while Richard Mzungweve, James Omguga, Terhemen Ngbea, Helen Agaigbe, and Ali Adah would serve as members.

The leadership of the party sacked the exco despite a Benue State High Court restraining the party from dissolving the Agada-led working committee.