A group under the aegis of G14, in the Benue state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, have passed a vote of confidence on the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee.

At a news conference in Makurdi, the leader of G14, Laha Dzever, noted that peace, unity and respect for constituted authority must be placed above other considerations to move the PDP forward.

The G14 meeting is to acknowledge the challenges arising from the conduct of the ongoing elective Congresses to put Executive structures for the party in the state.

According to the leader of G14, Laha Dzever expressed gratitude to the National Working Committee for the direction and support given to Benue PDP through the Congresses, conducted thus far.

The G14 also appreciated the NWC for the deployment of committees which conducted the ward Congresses and Appeal panel which attended to petitions that arose from the exercise and delivered a firm and

impartial justice to petitions.

The group believe that the Napoleon Bali-led Caretaker committee would do what is right and pledge support to their authority to succeed in their assignment in the state.

They added that the exercise for the local government Congresses, which was held in 17 out of the 23 local Government areas in Benue state went on successfully, while 6 others are yet to be conducted, pending the determination of a legal action brought by some members of the party.

In their separate remarks, William Ortyom, who spoke on behalf of the Benue State House of Assembly PDP caucus, described the unity of the party as paramount and commended the G14 for the step towards resolving issues.

On their part, Mrs Veronica Gajir, who spoke for women and Mister Utaan for PDP youth, all sued for peace within the ranks of the party in the State.

They also called for an end to the media war by members that turn to portray PDP as a crisis-ridden organization.