The Nasarawa State Executive Council of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on its chairman Aliyu Bello.

This is coming amidst speculations that the chairman is supporting Senator Aliyu Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the

governorship of the state in 2027.

Voices of members of the Nasarawa State Executive Council of the APC chanting songs in one accord at the party secretariat in Lafia could be heard.

The leaders converged to show solidarity and pass a vote of confidence on the state chairman of the party who has been accused of anti-party activities by some members.

Some members of party had accused the party chairman of having an unholy alliance with Senator Aliyu Wadada of the SDP who is nursing an

ambition for the governorship of the state.

The gathering by member of the state working committee is to show their support for the leadership of the Chairman.

The leaders believe that it is premature to start considering governorship ambitions when the party is faced with the task of

delivering good governance.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Nasarawa Progressive Youth Group has thrown its weight behind the Aliyu Bello-led executives.

They are convinced that the intentions of the chairman is of good and will not destroy the party.

The show of solidarity by members and leaders of the party is expected calm frayed nerves and unite the party to deliver good governance to

the people of the state.