As the early rains commences across parts of the country, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued an early warning, identifying 12 local councils in Niger State prone to heavy flooding.

This announcement was made during a meeting between the agency’s director-general and the governor of Niger State.

With the start of early rains, communities in Niger State are already experiencing signs of potential flooding.

For many of these communities situated along the River Niger, annual flooding is a familiar and daunting reality.

Despite discussions by successive governments and agencies like HYPPADEC about resettling these vulnerable populations, no significant resettlement efforts have been actualized, leaving residents continuously at risk.

In a fresh alert, the director-general of NEMA has emphasized that flood conditions are imminent in 12 out of the 25 local councils in Niger State.

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has responded with a commitment to relocate affected residents.

In 2023, 17 local councils were impacted by flooding, affecting 259 communities, displacing 44 communities, and resulting in seven fatalities.

This year, the warning focuses on 12 local councils, underscoring the persistent threat of flooding in the region.

The governor also received 1,437.5 metric tons of assorted food commodities as part of the federal government’s palliative intervention.