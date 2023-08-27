The minister of water resources and sanitation Joseph Utsev is urging all levels of government to heighten their preparedness against the potential impact of flooding during the peak rainy season period.

This formed the crux of a joint press briefing on the response to potential flooding and how to minimize it’s impact across the country.

The months of July to October are considered the periods of heavy rainfall , flooding and flood related disasters.

This year is no different especially with the discovery by the hydrological services agency of an increase in the volume of flow level to eight point nine meters compared to a flow level of eight point eight zero meters at the same period in 2022 along the river Benue system.

Advertisement

The ministers of water resources and sanitation are both here to give an update on this recent situation as they highlight the need for states and local governments to take necessary precautions through the deployment of appropriate measures

They however, reveal that there is no threat to lives and properties especially for the states that are neighbouring rivers Niger and Benue.

Despite the heightened flow volume along the river Benue system, the flow situation at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers in Lokoja, Kogi state have been discovered to remain stable with a decrease in flow level of seven point eight zero meters compared to eight point two four meters in 2022.