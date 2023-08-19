Nigeria is considered one of the countries most prone to floods in the West African Region.

The catastrophe meted out by last year’s flood on states across the country cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

As this year’s rainfall increases, it is important to know where Nigeria stands and available efforts to avoid deaths and destruction in 2023.

NEMA’S Director General speaks on This and more in an exclusive Interview.

Concerns have been raised over the high volume of rainfall as reports says 19 states and 56 communities have already been impacted by this year’s rainfall.

Advertisement

This raises the question of what the agency charged with the responsibility of disaster management is doing to mitigate a recurrence of last years unfortunate incident.

TVC Crew interviewed the Director General of the agency to get answers on these.

While acknowledging the limitations of NEMA, he insists that the bulk of the burden would be borne by the State and local government Emergency Management agencies, whom they are monitoring closely.

The Director General wants governors to set aside money from the ecological funds to mitigate flood disasters.

In order to boost food production impacted by 2022 flood, the DG says measures are already in place.

Advertisement

He urged States yet to set up State Emergency Management agencies and Local Emergency Management committees at the local levels to do so immediately.