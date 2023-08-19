The ECOWAS delegation in Niger have for the first time Seen the Former President Mohammed Bazoum after was ousted by military coup plotters last month.

Niger’s governing military council confirmed the arrival of the ECOWAS representatives, sent by President Bola Tinubu as part of last-ditch efforts to persuade the Mutinous soldiers to restore constitutional order.

The delegation led by Former Nigeria’s Military Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar also met with some of the Senior military officers that seized Power from President Mohammed Bazoum.

ECOWAS have continued to reject the coup and insist a return to civilian rule, Also the sanctions imposed by the Regional bloc on Niger has made the situation worse for the population, and the local have slumped under the weight of these restrictions

ECOWAS Defence Chiefs say the standby force is also ready and they have fine-tune details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup the leaders fail.

