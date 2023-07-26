President Bola Tinubu has sent an ECOWAS delegation led by President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic to mediate in the ongoing Military standoff in Niger Republic.

President Tinubu disclosed this after a meeting with his Beninese counterpart inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This visit by the Benin leader is his second to Nigeria within nine days, after his first visit where he was accompanied by the President of Niger Republic, President of Guinea-Bissau and some ECOWAS officials.

President Tinubu had earlier today issued a strong warning to the presidential Guards of Niger Republic that held the President Hostage, he insists that ECOWAS will not tolerate any Attempt to truncate constitutional order in Niger and any ECOWAS member country.