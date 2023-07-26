The Enugu State Government says it received with grave concern the ugly incident that happened at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu.

This was contained in the statement made available to newsmen by Secretary to the state Government Professor Chidiebere ONYIA in Enugu.

The statement revealed that traders whose shops were sealed for non-complying the with Government’s order of banning Monday sit-at-home, defied the instruction on how the shops should be re-opened and resorted to self-help by removing the seals.

Prof. Onyia disclosed that their defiant action led to internal squabbles between the market leadership and some of the affected traders, which later snowball into protest.

The SSG notes that the exercise was

later infiltrated and hijacked by dangerously armed hoodlums, who broke shops and looted traders’ wares.

According to Prof. Onyia, said preliminary report at government disposal had it that an attempt by security operatives to restore order and prevent further looting was violently resisted by the imported armed hoodlums.

He concluded that the state government is investigating the incident to unravel the circumstance surrounding it, including the reports of casualty in the incident.

The state Government therefore called on the people and residents of Enugu to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses, as adequate security measures are in place to secure lives and property in the people.