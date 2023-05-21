A delegation from the Embassy of the United States of America has visited the Navy Base,Onitsha, over the May 16 attack on its Consulate convoy in Ogbaru. Anambra state.

The state police command reports, attributed that the attack was carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The delegation, led by Jim Suor, the regional security officer of the US Consulate in Lagos, appreciates the Nigerian Navy for their swift action in rescuing the two embassy staff members who were abducted during the incident.

The US delegation met with Navy Captain G Osuobeni, the Commander of the base, where it extended the US Government’s gratitude for the support and dedication of the security agencies in Anambra State, especially the Nigerian Navy.