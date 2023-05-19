Joint Security operatives in ANAMBRA have rescued two workers of the United States Consulate Lagos, abducted in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra on May 17.

The Anambra state commissioner of Police CP Echenge ECHENG disclosed this at a news conference in Awka, the Anambra state capital

He said the joint security forces rescued the two US consulate staff in the early hour Friday unhurt

As yet unidentified gunmen ambushed the convoy of the consulate officials on Tuesday, killed seven including police personnel, and abducted two.

The bodies of those killed were also set ablaze by the gunmen along Atani-Osamala road in Anambra.

Advertisement

The security forces have sustained security operation that led to the arrest of two suspects at the hoodlums inside out at Ugwuaneocha community was razed.