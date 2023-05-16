Some Yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly attacked a United States Staff convoy along Atani-Osamala road in Ogbaru council area of Anambra state.

Eyewitnesses account revealed that the convoy of the embassy officials came under fire as they were passing through the area.

A source said the team was on humanitarian mission to the area while another said the attacked officials wanted to connect their destination through Ogbaru. Council area

When contacted, the Anambra state police public relations officer DSP Tochukwy Ikenga confirmed the unfortunate incident, said no United States citizens was in the convoy.

The command regretted the convoy entered the state without recourse to the police in the area.

Advertisement

DSP Ilenga confirmed that the arsonists murdered two of the PMF Operatives and two staff of US consulate, later set their bodies and their vehicles ablaze.

He noted that the Joint Security Operatives have embarked on rescue

mission, including the two police officers abducted along Atani-Osamala axis of Ogbaru council area.

Read Full Police Statement Below…

The Joint Security Forces have embarked on a rescue/recovery operation in Ogbaru LGA, following an attack on a convoy of staff of U S Consulate today 16/5/2023 by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale road. The hoodlums murdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies ablaze and their vehicles. Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two Police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No U S citizen was in the convoy

The Command, while reacting to the situation regrets that a convoy of such or any related will enter the state without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency, assured that the battle against the insurgents in the State is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored.

Advertisement

Further details shall be communicated, please

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, PPRO Anambra State Police Command

16th May 2023