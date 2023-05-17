The Presidential election petitions court has refused to take an appearance for Labour as Action National chairman of the party Lamidi Apapa, as well as the National women’s leader of the party Dudu Manugu, tried to make an appearance for Labour Party when the petition was called.

Justice Haruna Tsamani noted that if two persons are making an appearance for the party, they will not be put on record.

Factions of the Labour Party present at the presidential elections petitions court have engaged in an exchange of words over which faction is authentic.

Earlier, The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party questioned why members of the party loyal to Julius Abure are in the court.

They insist that a ruling of a High Court of the FCT suspending the Abure-led faction remains in force and they have no business being at the Presidential Election Petition Court today.

Advertisement

The Presidential Election Petitions court had adjourned till 17th May for further pre-hearing on the petition filed by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The adjournment was at the insistence of counsel to the Labour Party who had told the court, that they had pending processes were to be filed and served.