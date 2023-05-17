The Delta state government has fixed the collapsed portion of the Ughell-Asaba road, and restored vehicular movement.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also inspected the ongoing work of redirectng the river to the original path which was intercepted to enable the construction of a bridge over the collapsed section.

Though the remedial works has not led to the restoration of the entire lane but vehicles of all kinds can now go through the portion of the road that caved in on Monday night

The collapse of the section has led to cutting off of one of the lnks between Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States.