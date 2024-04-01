Gunmen have abducted 10 students travelling along the Evwreni axis of the East-West road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

However, the driver of the vehicle escaping unhurt.

According to the Delta state police command public relations officer, Edafe Bright the police are on trail of the abductors as no ransom have been demanded yet.

The students were said to be returning from their school in calabar cross river state on Friday night when they were abducted from the minibus(Sienna) the travelling on.