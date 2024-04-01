The Nigerian Army has described as minor, the explosion that occur at the Ikeja Cantonment on Monday 1 April 2024.This is contained in a press release signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the explosion which was said to have occurred on a farmland near the Mammy Market , is suspected to have been triggered by the burning of refuse and other inflammable debris by a farmer who cultivated the farmland.

Though there was no casualty, the area has been cordoned off by the Nigerian Army Engineers Explosive Ordnance Disposal team for further investigation.

The Cantonment was in December 2023 certified free of unexploded ordnances

after over two thousand UXOs were recovered and detonated in an operation tagged Exercise clean sweep.

Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain calm.