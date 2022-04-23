Nine injured as another explosion rocks Jalingo

No fewer than nine persons have been reportedly injured in another bomb blast on Friday night in Jalingo, capital of Taraba state.

The explosion was witnessed in Nukkai axis, bordering Ardo-Kola local government area of the state where same explosion was witnessed three days back.

The blast was close to the Ward Head’s house where there is a local bar and its aftermath left cracks on the walls of buildings within the site.

Contacted, spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident.

He said 9 people were injured and couldn’t confirm any casualty.