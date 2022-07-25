Nine killed as explosion rocks Bama community in Borno

At least nine persons have said to have been killed in a bomb explosion which occurred Monday afternoon at Bama Local Council area of Borno State.

The IED is suspected to be from Boko Haram terrorist who came to the area through Kasuwan Daula, Located in the axis of Goniri community of the town.

Sources say the military have taken hold of the area and normalcy has since been restored.

Bama town is about 72 kilometers away from Maiduguri capital of Borno state and is one of the area worst hit by terrorists activity during the peak of insurgency.

